Absen Brings Virtual LED Booth Experience to All

Shenzhen (China), 14th June 2021 – Following the success of the 1st of June online event, global LED manufacturer Absen has extended the availability of its virtual booth showcasing its product portfolio and its online event, accessible to anyone who wishes to attend.

The online experience stages Absen’s products, all within a fully interactive and free-to-navigate virtual booth. The online event spanned the morning and afternoon of the 1st of June, and covered the advantages of LED in immersive experiences and featured a live Q&A for audiences across the globe.

The booth, split into sections such as corporate, virtual studios, retail and MicroLED, enables visitors to see Absen’s products up close and personal from the comfort of their homes. Each section of the booth features a voiceover explaining the section for visitors, and features Absen’s latest products, such as the AbseniCon3.0, Aurora Series and Jade Dragon series, for each market. The products are fully interactable for visitors and feature detailed information such as product specifications, case study videos of real-life applications and product brochures.

“The virtual booth is designed to be an immersive experience, presenting all the creative applications for LED in a variety of markets,” said Jessica Golding, Absen’s European brand manager. “The booth allows visitors to explore just how powerful LED can be in all areas, by expands on Absen’s years of experience in applications of all shapes and sizes and presenting them for anyone to see.”

The segments of the booth consider the most common applications for LED within each space.

For retail, visitors can see and experience examples of LED on the retail floor, as well as use in fitting rooms, ceilings and other uniquely shaped applications, something Absen’s flexibly designed LED is able to accommodate with ease.

For virtual solutions, visitors can explore a virtual studio, where the Polaris series, Mars series, and Venus series have been used to recreate a studio which uses of LED instead of traditional green screens. Visitors will be able to see and discover the vast applications of an LED virtual studio and see a video on a case study exploring a real-life virtual studio which uses Absen’s LED solutions.

Supporting the virtual booth, the online event, available using the link below, explores the latest LED technology and showcases immersive LED installations Absen has curated the backbone for. The event is split into two sections. Both sessions will allow users to explore the different products available as shown in Absen’s virtual booth.

The first session begins by providing attendees with a 25-minute immersive LED overview with Absen’s industry product director, Christian Czimny. This is followed by a look into Absen’s product portfolio and finished with a Q&A where audiences were able to receive live answers from Absen’s experts.

The second session looks into the capabilities of immersive LED in retail with Absen’s retail industry director, Ben Phelps. This is followed by a 25-minute look into hybrid meeting spaces, which are fast becoming adopted across the industry, and their application. This session also finishes with a Q&A.

“We wanted to host an event that would allow professionals from across the industry to safely, and securely, interact with and view our products up close. The online booth has carefully been designed to allow users to experience our technologies as close to reality as possible, without the current limitations or health and safety concerns,” said Golding. “The success of the online event and the feedback we’ve received from the virtual booth has persuaded us to extend these experiences for the long term.”

View the online event:

http://live.vhall.com/138941120

View the online booth:

https://lnkd.in/gucUsvM

Further information from:

Jess Golding

Head of Brand and Marketing

Absen Europe

Tel: +44 (0)7359 050465

Email: jessica.golding@absen-europe.com Alexis Lipoff (media contact)

3WM Communications

Tel: +44 (0)79 49 599 002

Email: alexis@3wmcomms.com

Or visit www.absen-europe.com



About Absen

Established in 2001, Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of high-quality LED display solutions. The company is renowned for its global presence, full-service capability and high-quality products for the live events, broadcasting and rental staging industry. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the number one Chinese exporter of LED panels for 10 consecutive years. With 1,500 employees, Absen is present in over 120 countries and was instrumental to the success of over 30,000 projects and installations worldwide to date.

Absen is headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with a production facility nearby in Huizhou. Absen operates a large-scale, high-end automated production line and R&D department to bring first class product and services to customers worldwide. In 2013, the company opened its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and US headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Additional local offices are located in Mexico, Brazil, Dubai and Japan with other regions opening soon to further strengthen its global presence. Absen is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE: 300389).