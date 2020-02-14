A4i.tv Video Release – Witness the LITEC PR60 REVOLUTION!

LITEC has just released a new, dynamic video on A4i.tv that shows its PR60 Revolution truss in action. The PR60 is a new, revolutionary pre-rig truss solution that allows for the quick and easy mounting of light fixtures at almost any position along the length of the truss by a single person.

Specifically designed for touring, it allows for super quick set-up/breakdown and requires less space for transport and storage.

Click here to the see the PR60 in action and witness the revolution!

Quelle: Area Four Industries