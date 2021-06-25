Yamaha Delivers Five Star Sound At Borgo Dei Conti’s New Outdoor Cinema

Set in 20 hectares of rolling central Italian countryside, the exclusive, five star Relais&Châteaux Borgo Dei Conti Resort marries a historic location with its Natural Wellness® programme for psychophysical wellbeing. Recently enlarged and sympathetically restored, a new high quality outdoor cinema includes Yamaha loudspeakers and audio management.

The Borgo Dei Conti Resort Relais&Châteaux is located 20 km from Perugia, in a village dating back to the 13th century. Its owners harness the location’s history and rural environment to help guide guests towards a ‘profound regeneration’ of mental and physical wellbeing.

As well as restoring and conserving its historic features, to celebrate 10 years since the resort opened, this year the owners added value by creating an open air, multimedia cinema.

The cinema is located at the viewpoint by the swimming pool, a terrace overlooking the Resort’s Belle Epoque square and park, the surrounding hills and centuries-old olive trees.

The cinema was designed and installed by Vittorio Bianchi of Milan-based Videosell, who chose Yamaha audio equipment. Vittorio specified an MTX3 matrix processor to manage the system, with a CX-A5200 pre-amplifier delivering optimised surround sound to a loudspeaker system of seven DXR8 powered loudspeakers and a DXS18XLF powered subwoofer. With other equipment by Sony, Shure, Barco and Crestron, the outdoor cinema was designed from the ground up to deliver a luxury AV experience.

“Yamaha gave us the opportunity to converge high end consumer and professional products to create a cinema system with the best reliability and price/performance ratio. The powerful loudspeakers also really involve the audience, reproducing even the most imperceptible nuances of the sound,” he says

“The fact that the Yamaha equipment could be integrated with the Crestron control system also meant we could guarantee simple, ergonomic use of the complete cinema system to the customer. They have said that they really appreciate the excellent performance and ease of use.”

The cinema will initially be dedicated to resort customers, with film screenings and streaming of music festivals, plays and more scheduled for the 2021 season. It will also be available to rent for special occasions, corporate and formal events, accompanied by menus designed by the resort’s chef Davide Pizzo.

