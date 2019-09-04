AV Stumpfl to Present ALR Tensioned Screen Systems at CEDIA 2019

AV Stumpfl, the acclaimed Austrian AV technology manufacturer, will present their latest projection screen systems at this year’s CEDIA exhibition in Denver. Visitors to the AV Stumpfl booth will be able to see a variety of premium quality screen systems, that are easy to install and perfect for home tech and corporate environments. The projection screen solutions on show include the latest INLINE models that make use of ALR (ambient light rejecting) surface materials and additional, tab-tensioned screen systems.

Another visual highlight is AV Stumpfl’s acclaimed Fullwhite screen, which is particularly interesting for truly design conscious installations where the images themselves are the main focus. The borderless Fullwhite screen frames have almost no visible depth, which makes it seem as if the beautiful images being projected onto them are floating in space. In addition to presenting their products, the family owned company also wants to introduce their US team to CEDIA visitors. AV Stumpfl Inc. Managing Director Todd Liedahl explains: „Establishing AV Stumpfl Inc. in the USA last year was a new chapter in our company history. We built a strong Atlanta based team and are now looking forward to growing our market presence. It’s important for us that customers understand, that in addition to being able to purchase award winning screen systems built in Austria, they now also have a local point of contact. We are looking forward to our first time at CEDIA and feel confident that our innovative screen systems will be of great interest to a large number of visitors.“

AV Stumpfl® will exhibit at the CEDIA trade show between the 12th and 14th of September at booth #736, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado, USA.

AV Stumpfl projection screens: https://youtu.be/EMt4oKJ8wJ0

Quelle: AV Stumpfl

