Eaton’s Zero 88 is looking forward to a busy PLASA Focus in Leeds next week, where the UK lighting control manufacturer will highlight its powerful FLX range of consoles, which will be running with the latest ZerOS 7.9.4 software on Stand N-B12, 1st and 2nd of May 2018 at The Royal Armouries in Leeds city centre. The all new FLX S24 and FLX S48 consoles, the original FLX and the ZerOS Wing will be demonstrated at this event, which is also renowned for its conviviality, networking and being a meeting hub for industry professionals working and based in and around the north of the UK.FLX S24 is a new console that runs up to 48 LED, moving lights and conventional fixtures and is easy to learn and straightforward to use, delivering huge flexibility and multiple features at an affordable price. FLX S48, also new, has double the power of FLX S24, offering intuitive and hands-on control of up to 96 fixtures, and a touch monitor output for quick access to palettes / show overview. The quantity of available playbacks, groups and palettes are all also doubled.

Both FLX S24 and S48 are ultimately portable, powerful controllers with a small footprint and free apps available for wireless monitoring of the lighting rig, and support for a range of networking accessories. Inbuilt tools include the award-winning and very cool “RigSync”, helpful step by step “Guidance”, and “Auto Palettes” to assist with the prep work. Colours can be quickly and accurately selected and applied via the multi-touch Colour & Image Picker or the encoder wheels or by selecting colours contained within “Mood Boards by LEE Filters”. „RigSync’ is an inventive time-saving feature available within the latest version of ZerOS console software, and keeps the console synchronized with the lighting rig. It demystifies the complexities of DMX without the need to understand or think too hard about patching, allowing console users more time to focus on being imaginative … while the technical elements sort themselves out automatically via the console communicating with the lighting rig.

Visitors can also see Zero 88’s popular Chilli Pro range of dimmers including the new Chilli Pro 12 and Chilli Pro 24 Bypass dimmers with RCBOs. A selection of neat and useful data distribution and networking devices from Zero 88 will also be showcased, including Split2.8 RDM, EtherN.8 RDM and the SCD Server Pro DMX generator.

Train to Gain

On the Tuesday – the first day of the show – the Zero 88 training team will be in action, running free sessions for those eager to get familiar with or enhance their knowledge of the FLX lighting desks. These informal sessions have been specially adapted to cater for individual needs, ensuring that participants can leave fully prepared for their next show or event! Topics covered will include getting hands-on with lighting control and visualization; learning about patching, RigSync, RDM and fixture personalities, together with an overview of working with generic, colour changing and moving lights.

The intention is that participants will boost their confidence for scenarios like programming under pressure in theatrical and live event environments. Everyone finishing the session will receive a certificate of completion. Interested parties can book online through www.zero88.com/training via the PLASA website http://leeds.plasafocus.com/Seminarday1.aspx … or just rock up on the day at the Galahad Room in the Holiday Inn Express, adjacent to the two PLASA Focus exhibition halls.