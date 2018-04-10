AV Stumpfl, the Austrian AV technology manufacturer, recently announced the Canadian company Theatrixx as their official projection screen distributor for Canada. The Montreal based company Theatrixx distributes and manufactures technical equipment for the performing arts industry.

Theatrixx Technologies also designs custom equipment that offers solutions for video, lighting, audiStumpfl explains how the partnership with Theatrixx grew out of their shared perspective as successful AV manufacturers: „Theatrixx have a great eye for detail, which is not surprising, given that they develop highly innovative AV equipment themselves. Our partnership started in 2017 when Theatrixx began to distribute our media server technology in Canada. The trust that was built during the past year makes this next step a natural development. We are confident that Jacques and his great team will be very successful in the Canadian market.“ With more than 40 years of experience, AV Stumpfl is an innovation leader in the field of mobile and fixed installation projection screens. The company is best known internationally for introducing the first mobile snap-joint screen systems in 2001.

Theatrixx CEO Jacques Tessier comments on the new development:“I am very proud to offer the original version of AV Stumpfl projection screens to the growing Canadian market. The company has an amazing team where each member is devoted to improve projection quality and ease of use. The quality of workmanship and the care given to every detail is second to none and will give our customers the tools to bring their projects to another creative level. “

The AV Stumpfl® philosophy applied to each and every product is built around enabling faster set up time, lower maintenance requirements and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).