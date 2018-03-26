Frankfurt will see the birth of the first international table of sharing, discussion and work where all the Lighting Associations form all over the world will sit around, with the common goal to set up key strategies in order to optimise the entire process of the sector for all the players involved.

On the upcoming April 11th 2018, starting from 2.30 PM at the Forum 0 (Room Substanz) of the Frankfurt Fair, some of the most important associative realities of the Lighting Design coming from different part of the world, will gather within the international fair event ProLight+Sound for the official kick-off of the project DYNAMO. This is a first important step towards the creation of an international network for the sharing, discussion and strategic coordination of common actions with the aim to converge the specific experiences of each association and put them in a joint action to promote the good principles and the good practices in a field that is getting more and more important throughout the world.

So far the associations AAI (Spain), AILD (Italy), ALD (UK) and USITT (USA), have already confirmed their adhesion to DYNAMO, and others such as APIL, PLDA, PLDC and IALD have already endorsed the objectives of the initiative and will soon give their availability to join the project.

Program:

14.30 – 16.30 Round Table (reserved to the Associations)

16.30 – 17.00 Press Meeting

17.00 – 17.30 Celebrating toast