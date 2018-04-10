ROE Visual at the Prolight + Sound 2018

ROE Visual will be exhibiting at the Prolight + Sound Exhibition in Frankfurt from April 10th till 13th. With new products to showcase and new team members to introduce, the ROE Visual stand will bristle with activity. You can find the ROE Visual stand in Hall 4.0 C60. Please feel invited to drop by for some coffee and product updates.

Introducing the Diamond 2.6 series
The Diamond 2.6 (DM2.6) is the new light weight, small pitch solution from ROE Visual, suitable for various indoor applications. With its ultra-light weight frame design, this superb LED screen brings lifelike viewing experience.
A Carbon and Magnesium frame design, guaranties light weight panels, where the black LEDs bring an incomparable viewing experience through high contrast and brightness. The panels are flexible and easy to set-up, due to the magnet assembly and the curving capabilities. Find out more on the unbeatable specifications.

Introducing Vanish18

The Vanish 18 LED curtain is an ultra-transparent LED screen for out- and indoor use. Come and have a sneak peek at this most recent product from ROE Visual.

Want to become a ROE TECH?

Join the ROE Academy. The ROE Academy training sessions are held on a regular basis at ROE Visual Europe or in-house at your premises. Get the most out of your system and learn all about system set-up, trouble shooting and preventive maintenance. Request more information.

Roelof Bouwman, Managing Director of ROE Visual Europe, comments: “Prolight + Sound is an important exhibition for our industry, all the major players come together to share experiences and look for new products and innovations. We’re happy to illustrate our innovative drive, by showcasing the new Diamond 2.6 series and the Vanish 18 panels. These new products, and our range of existing solutions, will definitely draw an interest from existing as well as new buyers.”

You can find the ROE Visual stand in Hall 4.0 C60. 

