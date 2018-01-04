EQUIPSON AT ISE 2018 – WORK PRO Debuts New Line Array Elements In Amsterdam

Amsterdam, February 2018: WORK PRO Audio, the installation and pro audio marque of international manufacturer Equipson, returns to ISE again this February to showcase its latest in sound reinforcement and audio over IP control solutions to the global audio installation marketplace.

The main attraction on the WORK PRO Audio stand (#M200 in Hall 7) are the new additions to the Arion Line Array range, the SL 210 A and the SL 218 SA subwoofer. Designed entirely at the WORK PRO headquarters in Valencia, Spain, both line array elements were launched last year; this is their first major international trade fair outing since they began shipping in late Autumn 2017. Together, the new units form a system suited to use in demanding environments that require power, high-quality audio reproduction and controlled directivity.

The SL 210 A is a two-way, biamplified line array element with the option of remote monitoring and control via Ethernet, a built-in DSP section, and twin 1000W peak Class D Pascal amplifiers (both featuring a built-in universal power supply for seamless use internationally). The low frequencies are handled by two 10-inch Faital Pro LF drivers and a bass reflex enclosure, while a 1.4-inch Beyma compression driver, with a polymer diaphragm, takes care of the high frequencies. The compression driver feeds the newly developed VI-10 waveguide which perfectly integrates the high frequencies from multiple SL 210 A units, creating a seamless HF response from the complete array. Through careful application of the onboard DSP, tailored passive filtering of one of the LF drivers in the low/mid range and a newly designed dispersion horn, the SL 210 A achieves consistent 120-degree horizontal coverage, with a rock-solid frequency response irrespective of listening position, and is capable of delivering an impressive maximum sound pressure level of 135dB. The frequency response extends from 18kHz down to 100Hz (-10dB). Lower frequencies can be faithfully reproduced by the new dedicated SL 218 SA subwoofer, which is powered by a 4000W peak Class D Pascal amplifier, and can handle frequencies from 30Hz up to either 120Hz or 140Hz, depending on the exact user and system requirements.

The powerful DSP built into the SL 210 A provides the EQ, level and phase adjustments required to produce a faithful, accurate sound, no matter how many SL 210 A elements are being used in the overall array (as with any line array, vertical coverage is dependent on the number of elements being used in the system and the splay between them). By connecting a Windows computer to an SL 210 A-based array via Ethernet, users can control the array remotely via free software, monitor the array operating temperature in real time, select factory presets for the correct number of SL 210 A elements in their array, choose the crossover frequency for the subwoofer(s) if in use, and apply delay and up to eight parametric room correction EQs as required. The SL 210 A and SL 218 SA units are designed to produce in-phase audio when the SL 210 A units are mounted directly above the sub(s); if the units have to be mounted differently in the venue, it’s easy to calculate and dial up the right amount of delay from the DSP to cancel out the effects of any horizontal separation introduced between the SL 210 A and sub(s) and bring the overall output back into phase. The built-in DSP also provides driver protection, with independent RMS/peak limiters for each bass and treble unit. Naturally, all of these DSP functions can also be controlled directly on each SL 210 A unit via its rear-panel keypad and display. Despite all of this heavy-hitting technology on board, the SL 210 A weighs in at a lightweight 27kg per element.

In addition to the subwoofer, a range of accessories is available to complete the new Arion system, including a protective, foam-filled bag for transporting up to six SL 210 A units, a rain cover, the CRL transportation trolley which also carries a maximum of six units, and the MFF 210 Array Frame Kit for rigging and suspension.

Perfect for audio installations, theatres and concert halls, the SL 210 A/SL 218 SA system is a high-performance sound reinforcement solution offering superb intelligibility and clarity of sound.

In addition to the new elements in the Arion range, WORK PRO will also be showing a selection of its fibreglass outdoor installation speakers and its BlueLine range of Audio over IP control solutions. For more information on all of the WORK PRO products on show at ISE 2018, come to Stand #M200 in Hall 7 during the show, or visit www.workproaudio.com.

About WORK PRO

Created in 1995, WORK PRO is the leading marque of Equipson SA, an international manufacturer, distributor and exporter of technological products for the worldwide entertainment industry. Through the WORK® brand, the company manufactures products designed to meet the needs of technical audio and lighting professionals working in the live, events and installation sectors. WORK products include lighting control solutions, networked audio management systems, sound reinforcement and processing, and lifting equipment for the stage management industry. The company’s headquarters — the base for its management, R&D department, and the largest of its manufacturing plants — are in Valencia, Spain.