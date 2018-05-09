Dushow, one of France’s leading technical production companies, has invested in 20 of Robe’s RoboSpot remote follow spotting systems.Dushow’s commercial director Christian Lorenzi commented, “We see this as a big innovation in the follow spotting world. It’s very flexible and gives everyone involved in staging all types of shows many more options”. The RoboSpot system comprises a BaseStation and a MotionCamera that communicate via DMX with no latency and enable several of Robe’s most popular moving lights – including, currently, the BMFL Spot, BMFL Blade, BMFL WashBeam, DL7S Profile, DL4S Profile, MegaPointe and Pointe – to be controlled from anywhere in a venue or space.

The RoboSpot MotionCamera is available either as a separate unit or integrally on the BMFL Follow Spot fixture, a modified version of Robe’s signature high powered luminaire. A video stream sent to the BaseStation allows the operator a ‘first person view’ of the performers onstage. This can enhance the look of the show or presentation by enabling very tight and controlled spotlight beams and enables LDs, designers and show directors to position follow spots in positions where it would not be practical or physically possible to have an operated follow spot.The 20 x Dushow BaseStations and 20 x MotionCameras – each of which, using the latest software release, can control up to six Robe fixtures – were purchased for three specific tours, and will now be available in rental stock.

Lighting designer Thomas Dechandon utilised three RoboSpot BaseStations to control six BMFL Blades (running in conjunction with 6 x separate MotionCameras) on the most recent tour by legendary French rockers Indochine. For French singer / songwriters Vianney’s tour, LDs Alex Bucher and Benjamin Gottini used a RoboSpot base station to control a single BMFL Follow Spot (with the MotionCamera camera on-board). On the Shaka Ponk tour, lighting designer Alex Bucher specified a pair of RoboSpot BaseStations to control two BMFL Follow Spots.

The feedback from all of these three initial tours for Dushow was excellent.

All the LDs involved could realise designs where using a traditional follow spot would have been a major challenge. In each case, the RoboSpot operators reported that they quickly picked up the essence of operating the system, whether they were experienced or complete novices in the art of follow spotting. The technicians in each case and the local crews were also delighted … as they didn’t have to manoeuvre quantities of heavy kit up stairways and in service lifts into some of the less accessible corners of various venues! Following a series of comprehensive demonstrations arranged through Robe France, Dushow first purchased six RoboSpot BaseStations and MotionCameras to trial and road-test the system thoroughly.

This was a great success, so 14 additional systems were ordered and delivered in record time by Robe’s Paris-based French subsidiary to service these three popular tours. Dushow already has a substantial amount of Robe equipment including stock of around 1000 Robe moving lights comprising BMFLs, MegaPointes, Pointes, Spiiders, LEDBeam 150s and Spikies. Christian commented, “For me right now, Robe is the brand to have on-board. The products are high quality, reliable, versatile and well-engineered … and Robe is what LDs and specifiers are asking for constantly”. Dushow is a high profile French technical production company headquartered in a gleaming stylish, post-industrial purpose built, office and warehouse facility near to Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) in Roissy just outside Paris … and a stone’s throw from Robe’s French subsidiary, Robe lighting France SAS. Dushow has eight busy regional branches including in Monaco and Barcelona, Spain, and works all over France and internationally supplying lighting, visuals, audio and rigging to a diversity of shows, events, festivals and concert tours.