Media solutions and control specialist ArKaos enjoyed a busy and proactive Prolight+Sound expo in Frankfurt, as an action-packed four days saw the company revealing its innovative new An-Ki scheduling system, and highlighting MediaMaster 5.2, the newly-launched latest release of its hugely popular real-time video control platform.

Managing director Agnes Wojewoda stated, “We experienced another very busy show this year and saw a good mix of high quality European and international visitors, with people from the US, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa as well as Pan Pacific regions. I am impressed with this international flavour.”

“Particularly interesting to us was perceiving an increase in professionals and practitioners working in the architectural and ‘architainment’ sectors … which – to us – reinforced the belief that there is a hunger for new technology in these markets.”

This trend tied in perfectly with the launch of An-Ki, which addresses the need for flexible, cost-effective and fully mobile control of media interfaces.

An-Ki is an inventive tool for scheduling and monitoring the highly successful ArKaos MediaMaster platform that enables mapped video or LED installations to be maintained from anywhere in the world via the potential of the ArKaos cloud.

An-Ki was launched during a special presentation event in the Manufacturer’s Forum on the first day of the expo, and the feedback has been very positive, reports Agnes.

Working over the internet, An-Ki enables digital content appearing as projections, or creative media on any LED mappable surfaces or devices to be updated, synched and tweaked in just a couple of clicks.

An-Ki is ideal for multiple environments including hotels, meeting rooms, retail parks / shopping malls, building facades and other public spaces, and it underlines the simplicity and power that’s at the essence of all ArKaos products.

There was also a lot of interest in MediaMaster 5.2 which unlocks a host of excellent new features including DMX Merge, Pixel Blending, Kling-Net Draft Devices, Extended DMX Fixture Creation and 64 Bit Support for all applications – offering even quicker and more responsive operation. MediaMaster is designed for intuitive operation and to help designers and programmers to optimise their productivity and time.

Agnes emphasises the importance of the German market to ArKaos, which was also illustrated by the strategic positioning of their booth adjacent to that of German distributor LMP in Hall 3.0.

Also in close proximity, ArKaos’s King-Net protocol was utilised to control Czech moving light manufacturer Robe’s newest Tarrantula fixtures for their spectacular “Cirque Robe” live show

Other exhibition highlights included a stand party on the Wednesday evening, which provided an ideal setting for networking, socialising, discussing business and ideas and meeting the ArKaos team with a convivial and relaxed aftershow vibe.

Agnes concludes, “Prolight is one of the most important trade shows for us in Europe and a vital conduit for getting our brand and message in front of a dynamic range of potential new clients as well as meeting our distributors and existing users”

