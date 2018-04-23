ADB took part in ProLight+Sound 2018 in Frankfurt, the world’s leading show in the field of stage lighting technology, where the Italo-French company presented many excellent new products which lighting professionals and fans had been eagerly waiting for. Simone Capeleto, ADB’s CEO, said: „After an inevitable initial period of adjustment following the takeover by Osram and Claypaky, we are finally ready to play all our cards on the international market. As many as eight new lights and tools for stage lighting made their début in Frankfurt, and we plan to further expand the lines shortly.“

The whole ADB team was there in Frankfurt, with expert technicians available for each of the sectors ADB works in: lights for theatrical lighting, lighting control units, lighting software, and dimming systems. ADB organized several activities: an International Meeting for its business partners, which dealt with marketing policies regarding the brand’s expansion on various international markets; a press conference and a party together with Claypaky and their common parent company OSRAM; and above all, an innovative booth with all the most significant products on display in a large specific area, and an exciting multimedia itinerary that illustrated them to the full.

TRILOGY- AN INTERACTIVE JOURNEY DEVOTED TO ADB

The joint Claypaky-ABD booth concept was based on three theme showrooms. Demos were performed in each one by alternating lighting techniques with highly evocative visual effects. The result was an absorbing multimedia mix, which fascinated the almost 3,000 spectators who visited the showrooms over the course of four days. The first showroom in particular was devoted almost entirely to ADB. It illustrated the long, exciting history of the company (which in a few years time, will celebrate 100 years of business), its iconic, still very modern products (the WARP, WARP M and SVOBODA) and its world-renowned dimmers. Most of the spectacular demo was obviously devoted to the future, and the company’s several new products, which are the final results of the intense joint efforts of the R&D departments at ADB and Claypaky.

LEXPERT ** WORLD PREMIERE **

The range of LED units featuring advanced technology and high quality light

LEXPERT FAMILY: The LEXPERT family is a range of LED units featuring advanced digital technology and extremely high quality light. The LEXPERT fixtures are designed for those who appreciate the advantages of LEDs, but still prefer white light sources: a step towards the future, but with respect for the ways of those who have to use them. The LEXPERT PROFILE SPOT and FRESNEL lights feature white-LED solutions for replacing 1 KW halogen lamps. The series includes the compact and versatile LEXPERT EMPHASY. LEXPERT units are guaranteed by Osram and ADB’s long experience in the lighting industry.

The LED Flood light for Theatre providing total control over white and coloured light

OKSALIS: The OKSALIS is a static LED washlight which gives you total control over the quality of all forms of white and coloured light. The Oksalis washlight is based on HCR (High Colour Rendering) technology, a LED light module consisting of six chips, each one devoted to a different colour: amber, cyan and lime have been added to the three classic basic red, green and blue colours. The Oksalis and Klemantis share the same light technology. Together they form a product line able to provide a very wide colour range with an extraordinary colour spectrum coverage, and different shapes and light distributions.

KLEMANTIS AS500 ** WORLD PREMIERE **

The KLEMANTIS will of course also be among the stars of the show. Deliveries have started, and we will soon see them at work on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest , the most important Television music show in the world! The extensions to the Klemantis family will be presented at ProLight+Sound: the more compact 500mm version (KLEMANTIS AS500) and the new symmetrical optical units available as accessories. KLEMANTIS is an asymmetric cyclight based on a six-colour LED module, which uses cutting-edge HCR (High Colour Rendering) LED technology to deliver a wide selection of colours from bold hues to pastel shades. Thanks to an innovative algorithm, the unit is capable of achieving a stable CRI of over 97 (up to 99), as well as an impressive tunable white light ranging from 2500K to 8000K. Its light output is enhanced by an innovative optical system, which enables the Klemantis to generate a uniform light with excellent diffusion and perfectly blended colours.

HATHOR 2.0 ** WORLD PREMIERE **

The sophisticated lighting software for passionate people

HATHOR 2.0: ADB has released version 2.0 of its renowned lighting software, featuring the following main new features: • Over 10,000 templates with bi-weekly updates independent from software updates • Fixed faders in submasters, not included in page management, like Playbacks with IN & OUT • Grand Master, Independents, and Fields • Innovative HSI colours handled by a Colour Picker • The exclusive Park Function, by Device or by Parameter Mobile solution available: Wily is the Smart lighting application for the Hathor product range. Much more than a remote control, the App* enhances your Ipad and Iphone into freely configurable smart consoles